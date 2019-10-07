  • Dave Williams

The second season of Netflix’s Lost in Space reboot will premiere December 24th with 10 new episodes.

The new season, filmed in Iceland and Vancouver, will see the Robinson family continuing their exploration of the deep reaches of space, as seen in the tense first teaser trailer.

Lost in Space stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio and Parker Posey, with JJ Feild joining the cast this season as Ben Adler, chief of advanced systems and artificial intelligence. The series is inspired by the original Lost in Space, which aired on CBS from 1965 to 1968. The first season premiered on Netflix in April of 2018.

