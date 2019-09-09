Since 2018, Toto has been celebrating its 40th anniversary all across the globe on their 40 Trips Around the Sun trek.
Now, the band's releasing a concert album and video called -- you guessed it -- 40 Tours Around the Sun. Digital video and audio versions of the release will arrive on Friday, September 13, while two-CD and three-LP sets will follow a week later.
Then, on November 15, DVD and Blu-ray editions of the 40 Tours Around the Sun video will hit stores. The releases feature footage from a sold-out concert Toto played in March 2019 at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.