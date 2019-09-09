Toto
Since 2018, Toto has been celebrating its 40th anniversary all across the globe on their 40 Trips Around the Sun trek.

Now, the band's releasing a concert album and video called -- you guessed it -- 40 Tours Around the Sun. Digital video and audio versions of the release will arrive on Friday, September 13, while two-CD and three-LP sets will follow a week later.

Then, on November 15, DVD and Blu-ray editions of the 40 Tours Around the Sun video will hit stores. The releases feature footage from a sold-out concert Toto played in March 2019 at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.

'It: Chapter Two' Killed at the Box Office

It: Chapter Two killed it at the box office this weekend, opening with an estimated $91 million for a first-place debut -- not quite the $123 million the first film opened with back in 2017, but good enough to rank it as the second-largest horror film opening of all-time behind the original,…

New Ben & Jerry's Flavor

While one might not necessarily think that ice cream and criminal justice reform go together, like, well, vanilla and chocolate, most ice cream companies aren't Ben & Jerry's.

The Brady Kids Return Home

It's time renovate the Brady Bunch home! A Very Brady Renovation premieres tonight on HGTV, in which the original Brady Bunch kids take the real home in Los Angeles that served as the exterior for the series, and make the inside match what the set looked like.

So Many Ribs

So tomorrow Sacred Heart Parish is having their Festival and Ribfest. It runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2300 Madison Avenue. 

Top Cleaning Songs

While some whistle while they work, many people use music to distract them from undesirable tasks -- and apparently, "Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars is the tune of choice for cleaning.