Online Extra - National Homemade Cookie Day

National Homemade Cookies Day is observed annually on October 1. If you are looking for an excuse to bake some homemade cookies, look no further. Package them up and share them with neighbors, co-workers, and friends!
HOW TO OBSERVE #HomemadeCookiesDay
Bake some homemade cookies. One of the best ways is to bake with family or friends. That’s how it becomes a celebration. When we share in the goodness of a recipe and bake with love, every day is a celebration. That’s why we Celebrate Every Day®! Bake one of your family favorites or try one of these tasty recipes. There are also several listed on the National Day Calendar recipes pages, too!
Beth’s Spicy Oatmeal Cookies
Peanut Butter Cup Cookies
Monster Chip Cookies
Homemade Lemon Sugar Cookies
Use #HomemadeCookiesDay to post on social media.
(National Day Calendar)