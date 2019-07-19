Bad guys beware: Nash Bridges is returning to his old beat.
Eighteen years after ending its six-season run on CBS, USA Network is reviving the series with its original star, Don Johnson, according to Variety. The new series, set in the present day, will reportedly find the same old Nash still running the San Francisco Special Investigations Unit, but with a new boss in a changing city, and very different policing policies.
So far, Johnson is the only original cast member set to return. No word yet on whether his old co-stars, including Cheech Marin, Jodi Lyn O'Keefe and Jeff Perry, will return for the revival...