Disney has unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming Mulan, the studio’s live-action remake of the 1998 animated classic.

The preview premiered Sunday during FIFA Women’s World Cup final between the United States and the Netherlands.

Mulan is the sixth Disney animated film to receive a live-action remake in the past three years, following Beauty and the BeastThe Jungle BookDumboAladdin and this summer’s The Lion King.

Earlier this week, Disney revealed that Chloe X Halle’s Halle Bailey would portray Ariel in an upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

