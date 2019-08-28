Online Extra - Liam Gallagher has a new Video

Nostalgia is at the center of Liam Gallagher’s new video for his single “One of Us.” The concept for the black and white clip was written by Stephen Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders, while the show’s season five director Anthony Byrne stepped into the director’s chair.
In the video, Gallagher can be seen walking through a sweeping field in the English countryside, where he comes across an array of childhood photographs at the top of a hill. The singer appears at several ages throughout the clip, finding himself seated beside his teenage self, then his childhood self. The end of the video brings Gallagher into an empty warehouse, where he seems to reconcile with his past.