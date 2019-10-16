Online Extra - Lady Gaga Takes A Stand

Lady Gaga's 2013 album "Artpop" has a very noticeable stain on it. And that stain's name is R. Kelly. But the stain is about to be ERASED. At least to the extent that it CAN be erased.
On November 11th, Gaga is releasing new CD and vinyl versions of "Artpop" MINUS her duet with R. Kelly, "Do What U Want (With My Body)". Earlier this year, Gaga removed the song from various streaming platforms in response to the documentary "Surviving R. Kelly".
At the time, she said, quote, "What I am hearing about the allegations against R. Kelly is absolutely horrifying and indefensible. As a victim of sexual assault myself, I made both the song and video at a dark time in my life.
"My intention was to create something extremely defiant and provocative because I was angry and still hadn't processed the trauma that had occurred in my own life."
