In April, Journey announced plans to play a nine-date Las Vegas residency in October at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
Now comes word that, thanks to popular demand, the rockers will return to the venue to close out 2019 with a four-show stand. The new concerts will take place on December 27, 28, 30 and 31. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, August 29, at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com or at the Colosseum box office. American Express card members can buy pre-sale tickets now.
In addition, members of Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, Caesars Rewards, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will be able purchase pre-sale tickets beginning today at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets to Journey's October Vegas residency, which spans from October 9 through October 26, are available now.