Maren Morris has tapped Hozier for a new take on her single “The Bones,” which comes off her recent album GIRL. Hozier joins the emotional number on the second verse, transforming the song into a duet as the pair comes together on the dynamic chorus.
Morris is currently headlining her GIRL: The World Tour, which continues through November. She is also scheduled to perform at the Maui Songwriters Festival, which takes place November 3rd through 8th in Maui County, Hawaii.
Hozier, who recently released his sophomore album Wasteland, Baby!, is also on tour in the U.S, performing in cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia. He will conclude the trek with five nights at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom in November.