Watch as Green Day performs 'Fire, Ready, Aim' as the new intro for NBC Sports' Wednesday Night Hockey. #GreenDay #NBCSports #WednesdayNightHockey
Green Day and the NHL have inked a two-year cross-platform partnership. In addition to the opening song, Green Day is set to perform at the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis, Missouri on January 25th at 8 p.m. ET, which will be broadcast via NBC, Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports. Future Father of All… singles will also be released during Wednesday Night Hockey, according to Associated Press.