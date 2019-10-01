CVS is removing the popular Zantac heartburn treatment and its own generic ranitidine products from its pharmacies after traces of a carcinogen were found in the drugs.
It acted after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) discovered that some of the pills contained small amounts N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). NDMA has been linked to colorectal, stomach, liver and kidney cancers in animal studies. CVS claims the move was made out of an abundance of caution while the FDA continues to review the risk