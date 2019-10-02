  • Dave Williams

Margot Robbie and director Cathy Yan obviously went all-out for the trailer for Robbie's upcoming Suicide Squad spin-off Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.

Like the DC Comic book series Birds of Prey, the movie centers on some of Gotham City's felons of the fairer sex, including Joker's ex, Harley, as well as Helena Bertinelli/Huntress, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Dinah Lance/Black Canary, played by Jurnee Smollett-Bell.

The film has the baddies joining forces with each other and Rosie Perez's Gotham Police Detective Renee Montoya to save a young girl and fight Ewan McGregor's criminal mastermind Black Mask. 

The trailer a peek at how perfectly the movie seems to capture the criminality, and the crazy that Quinn always brought to the pages of DC Comics. From pet hyenas to channeling Marilyn Monroe -- and of course, her trademark mallet -- Robbie jumps into the character with both feet...literally, in the case of the crotch of one guy in the trailer.

"I'm the one they should be scared of...not Mr. J.," she exclaims, referring to her ex, The Joker. "'Cause I'm Harley Freakin' Quinn!"

Robbie also executive-produced the Warner Bros. film, which opens February 7.

Embr Wave: Personal Thermostat

For people who always run either too hot or too cold -- or sometimes both in a given day -- there's a new gadget on your wrist that can lend a hand.

**Online Extra - 'Birds of Prey' Trailer

Margot Robbie and director Cathy Yan obviously went all-out for the trailer for Robbie's upcoming Suicide Squad spin-off Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.

Stay Postive

Seeing the glass as half full is more than a tool for taking life's ups and downs in stride. An optimistic outlook is also good for your health, according to new research.

Expensive Beer

Alcohol certainly isn't cheap at Miami Dolphins football games, but $724 for two beers? Now that’s criminal.

Stranger Things Officially Renewed for Season 4

Stranger Things has been renewed for a fourth season — Netflix announced on Monday — as part of a multi-year film and television deal with co-creators and showrunners the Duffer Brothers. The news came with a short teaser video featuring the tagline, “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.”

Dave's Video of the Day: Bear Air

A biker jumped over a black bear as he careened down a mountain bike trail. This happened on September 25, 2019 in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada.

**Online Extra - National Homemade Cookie Day

National Homemade Cookies Day is observed annually on October 1. If you are looking for an excuse to bake some homemade cookies, look no further. Package them up and share them with neighbors, co-workers, and friends!  