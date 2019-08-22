The rampant wildfires spreading across the Amazon can be seen from space, according to new images from NASA.
The images were captured by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Aqua satellite, NASA Earth Observatory said in a post.
Amazonas, the largest state in Brazil, recently declared a state of emergency over the forest fires, according to Euro News.
Fires in the Amazon are routine, typically occurring in July and August, as the region goes through a dry season, interspersed between wet weather the remainder of the year. However, the fires this year have produced enough smoke to be seen from space.
NASA added that as of Aug. 16, satellite observations indicated total fire activity in the Amazon basin "was slightly below average in comparison to the past 15 years." Activity in the Amazonas, and to a lesser extent in Rondônia, is considered "above average."
