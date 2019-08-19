LAyla
GRANT BLANKENSHIP GPB

Fans of Duane Allman in Macon, Georgia, say they didn't expect the late musician's old guitar to sell for $1.25 million at a recent auction.

The Telegraph reports that the gold-topped guitar is the one Allman played in the hit song "Layla."

Until recently, the guitar affectionately called "Layla" had been on display at the Allman Brothers Band museum at The Big House in Macon.

Museum Director Richard Brent says the man who bought the guitar at the auction is an out-of-town collector who wishes to remain anonymous.

Brent said the buyer has agreed to share the instrument with the museum during certain times. That means it will be coming back to the museum in late November.

