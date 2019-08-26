  • Dave Williams

The long-awaited first trailer for The Mandalorian, the Star Wars franchise’s upcoming Disney+ series, was unveiled during Disney’s D23 conference Friday. The series arrives on the streaming service on November 12th.

The Mandalorian stars Game of Thrones vet Pedro Pascal as the titular character, as well as Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Werner Herzog, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and the voice of director Taika Waititi.

Disney+ also announced that the new season of the animated Star Wars series The Clone Wars would premiere in February 2020 on the streaming service.

Tags

In other news

What is Wrong with People?!

What is Wrong with People?!

Apparently we've reached the point where the "pineapple on pizza" debate has inspired people to try even LESS natural fruits on pizza. 

Macy Gray Finds Her Peace

Macy Gray Finds Her Peace

Macy Gray finds her center of calm and peace in the video for “Buddha,” premiering exclusively with Rolling Stone.

An Apple A Day

An Apple A Day

You know the saying about an apple a day keeping the doctor away?  Turns out there might be some truth behind it after all.