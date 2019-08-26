The long-awaited first trailer for The Mandalorian, the Star Wars franchise’s upcoming Disney+ series, was unveiled during Disney’s D23 conference Friday. The series arrives on the streaming service on November 12th.
The Mandalorian stars Game of Thrones vet Pedro Pascal as the titular character, as well as Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Werner Herzog, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and the voice of director Taika Waititi.
Disney+ also announced that the new season of the animated Star Wars series The Clone Wars would premiere in February 2020 on the streaming service.