Opening in theaters nationwide on Friday:
* Once Upon a Time in Hollywood -- Quentin Tarantino’s highly anticipated film, described as "a modern fairy tale tribute to the final moments of Hollywood's golden age," centers on a fading TV star, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, and his friend and stunt double, played by Brad Pitt. Together, they embark on a trek to make a name for themselves in the Hollywood movie industry. In typical Tarantino fashion, the film involves multiple storylines and a large ensemble cast, including Margot Robbie, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Damian Lewis, Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant and the late Luke Perry - Rated R