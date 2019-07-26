  • Dave Williams

Opening in theaters nationwide on Friday:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood -- Quentin Tarantino’s highly anticipated film, described as "a modern fairy tale tribute to the final moments of Hollywood's golden age," centers on a fading TV star, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, and his friend and stunt double, played by Brad Pitt. Together, they embark on a trek to make a name for themselves in the Hollywood movie industry. In typical Tarantino fashion, the film involves multiple storylines and a large ensemble cast, including Margot Robbie, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Damian Lewis, Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant and the late Luke Perry - Rated R

Take Care Of Yourself

A new survey of 2,000 people says that while Americans are stressed, 62% of them say they feel guilty about taking time for themselves.

Crime Fighting Toilets

A city in Washington is spending $115,000 to help flush out crime in its park. The money is going toward new, high-tech toilets.