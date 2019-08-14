Olive Garden has the Keto Cure

In a move that will stun those living the carb-free Keto lifestyle, Olive Garden is giving some lucky linguini lovers the chance to win a Lifetime Pasta Pass.
That's right: Olive Garden's new upgrade will grant cardholders unlimited pasta for the rest of their lives, along with unlimited soup or salad and bread sticks.
This lifetime pass -- which, let's face it, is like an Amex Black for carb lovers -- is an upgrade to the Italian eatery chain's returning Never-Ending Pasta Pass.
24,000 Never-Ending passes go on sale this Thursday, Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. Central at PastaPass.com. Users who snag one of those passes will pay just $100 to get unlimited pasta, soup or salad and bread sticks for nine weeks.
Then, just 50 Lifetime passes will be made available to those who purchased the first pass. For just $400 more, diners can upgrade to eat as many of the chain's Never Ending Pasta Bowls -- which comes with pasta, bread sticks, soup or salad -- as they can for the rest of their lives.
The only caveats? Cardholders have to eat in one of the chain's restaurants, you can't order online and the restaurant has to be open. In other words, you're not getting free Christmas dinner at Olive Garden.
Interested? Get your clicking fingers ready: the limited offer kicks off at 1 p.m. Central time this Thursday, August 15.