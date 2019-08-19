  • Dave Williams

The raunchy coming-of-age tale about a trio of 12-year-olds "Good Boys" is the first R-rated comedy in the last three years to open No. 1 at the box office. 

Weekend Results:

1NGood BoysUni.

$21,000,000

21Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & ShawUni.$14,140,000
33The Lion King (2019)BV$11,900,000
4NThe Angry Birds Movie 2Sony$10,500,000
52Scary Stories to Tell in the DarkLGF$10,050,000
6N47 Meters Down: UncagedENTMP$9,000,000
74Dora and the Lost City of GoldPar.$8,500,000
85Once Upon a Time in HollywoodSony$7,600,000
9NBlinded By the LightWB$4,450,000
106The Art of Racing in the RainFox$4,403,000

Tags

In other news

Not So 'Good Boys' Top Box Office

Not So 'Good Boys' Top Box Office

The raunchy coming-of-age tale about a trio of 12-year-olds "Good Boys" is the first R-rated comedy in the last three years to open No. 1 at the box office. 

Interesting Job

Interesting Job

Friday was National Rum Day, and spirits company Brugal has the ultimate job offer.

**Online Extra - Steve Miller Band Box Set

**Online Extra - Steve Miller Band Box Set

Steve Miller Band have unearthed their song “Say Wow,” one of nearly 40 unreleased tracks destined for their upcoming Welcome to the Vault box set. The Miller-penned laid-back number  was originally recorded in 1973, the same year that saw the release of the band’s hit The Joker LP.