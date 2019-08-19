Not So 'Good Boys' Top Box Office

The raunchy coming-of-age tale about a trio of 12-year-olds "Good Boys" is the first R-rated comedy in the last three years to open No. 1 at the box office.
Weekend Results:
|1
|N
|Good Boys
|Uni.
$21,000,000
|2
|1
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
|Uni.
|$14,140,000
|3
|3
|The Lion King (2019)
|BV
|$11,900,000
|4
|N
|The Angry Birds Movie 2
|Sony
|$10,500,000
|5
|2
|Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
|LGF
|$10,050,000
|6
|N
|47 Meters Down: Uncaged
|ENTMP
|$9,000,000
|7
|4
|Dora and the Lost City of Gold
|Par.
|$8,500,000
|8
|5
|Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
|Sony
|$7,600,000
|9
|N
|Blinded By the Light
|WB
|$4,450,000
|10
|6
|The Art of Racing in the Rain
|Fox
|$4,403,000