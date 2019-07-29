Newlywed Wife Rescues Husband

A newlywed man is recovering in a hospital back here in the States after he fell into a dormant volcano during his honeymoon and had to be rescued by his wife.
Clay Chastain fractured his skull while hiking on the Caribbean island of St Kitts. His wife, Acaimie, climbed down to reach him and helped drag him out.
The fall happened on July 18th, only days after their wedding in Crawfordsville, Indiana, where they are from.
After hiking to the top of Mt Liamuiga, Mr Chastain said he wanted to climb down into the volcano for a better view of the lush greenery.
After hearing him cry out for help, she hurried down and first found his phone and bandana before seeing him lying on the ground with blood pouring from his head.
Doctors say he is leaking cerebral spinal fluid through his nose, but did not break any bones other than a skull fracture and a cracked vertebrae.