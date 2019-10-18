Opening nationwide on Friday:
* Zombieland: Double Tap -- This sequel finds Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors, and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family. Roasario Dawson, Luke Wilson and Thomas Middleditch join the cast for the sequel - Rated R
* Maleficent: Mistress of Evil -- Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies, and dark new forces at play. Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning return as Maleficent and Aurora, respectively. Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein and Michelle Pfeiffer join the cast as new characters - Rated PG