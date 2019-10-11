  • Dave Williams

Opening nationwide on Friday:

The Addams Family -- This CGI-animated take on Charles Addams' comics of the same name, follows the ghoulish family, whose lives begin to unravel when they move to New Jersey and face off against a ruthless TV host, while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration. The voice cast includes Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler and Allison Janney - Rated PG

Gemini Man -- Will Smith stars in Ang Lee's thriller about an elite assassin who is hunted by a clone of himself who is also 30 years younger. Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, and Benedict Wong also star - Rated PG-13

Jexi -- Adam DeVine stars in this comedy about Phil, a man with no friends and no love life, thanks to an addiction to his phone. That all changes when he upgrades to a newer model featuring an A.I. life coach named Jexi, voiced by Rose Byrne, who helps him get a real life, but wants him all to herself. Co-starring Alexandra Shipp, Michael Peña, Justin Hartley, Wanda Sykes, Ron Funches, and Charlyne Yi - Rated R

Tags

In other news

Feel Good Friday: Lightning Strike

Feel Good Friday: Lightning Strike

If you haven't seen this yet, the footage is kind of nuts! A 27-year-old guy near Houston named Alex Coreas was out walking his three dogs last Thursday when he got struck by LIGHTNING. And a security camera got it on video.

David Chang Traveling the World with Netflix

David Chang Traveling the World with Netflix

Netflix released the trailer on Wednesday for for a new series, called Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, created and hosted by American restaurateur, author and TV personality David Chang. 

Starbucks Special Pumpkin Latte

Starbucks Special Pumpkin Latte

If you've gotten to the point in the season where just drinking a Pumpkin Spice Latte doesn't do it for you anymore and you want to, ahem, spice things up . . . check THIS out.

Andrew Ridgeley Dishes on George Michael

Andrew Ridgeley Dishes on George Michael

Long before he was a music icon in skintight jeans, leather jacket and designer stubble, George Michael was something else - awkward, chubby and insecure. He even went by the very unhip nickname Yog.