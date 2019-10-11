Opening nationwide on Friday:
* The Addams Family -- This CGI-animated take on Charles Addams' comics of the same name, follows the ghoulish family, whose lives begin to unravel when they move to New Jersey and face off against a ruthless TV host, while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration. The voice cast includes Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler and Allison Janney - Rated PG
* Gemini Man -- Will Smith stars in Ang Lee's thriller about an elite assassin who is hunted by a clone of himself who is also 30 years younger. Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, and Benedict Wong also star - Rated PG-13
* Jexi -- Adam DeVine stars in this comedy about Phil, a man with no friends and no love life, thanks to an addiction to his phone. That all changes when he upgrades to a newer model featuring an A.I. life coach named Jexi, voiced by Rose Byrne, who helps him get a real life, but wants him all to herself. Co-starring Alexandra Shipp, Michael Peña, Justin Hartley, Wanda Sykes, Ron Funches, and Charlyne Yi - Rated R