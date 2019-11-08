Here are the movies hitting theaters this week
Doctor Sleep - Years following the events of "The Shining," a now-adult Dan Torrance meets a young girl with similar powers as he tries to protect her from a cult known as The True Knot who prey on children with powers to remain immortal. Starring Rebecca Ferguson, Ewan McGregor, Danny Lloyd, Carel Struycken, Jacob Tremblay -- Rated R
Last Christmas - Kate is a young woman subscribed to bad decisions. Her last date with disaster? That of having accepted to work as Santa's elf for a department store. However, she meets Tom there. Her life takes a new turn. For Kate, it seems too good to be true. - Starring Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Emma Thompson, Michelle Yeoh -- Rated PG-13
Midway - The story of the Battle of Midway, told by the leaders and the sailors who fought it. - Starring Woody Harrelson, Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Dennis Quaid, Luke Evans, Mandy Moore -- Rated PG-13