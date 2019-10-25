  • Dave Williams

Opening nationwide on Friday:

"Countdown" -- A horror movie about a nurse who downloads an app that claims to predict the exact amount of time until you die . . . and it says she only has three days to live. It stars Elizabeth Lail, who you may know from the Freeform horror series "Dead of Summer" - Rated PG-13

"Black & Blue" -- Naomie Harris is a rookie framed for murder by some dirty cops, after her body cam captures them killing a drug dealer in cold blood. So she has to fight her way back to the precinct to upload the footage and prove her innocence. Tyrese Gibson is a local shopkeeper who helps her, Mike Colter from "Luke Cage" leads the neighborhood criminals hunting them, and the dirty white cops include Frank Grillo from the MCU & Reid Scott from "Veep" - Rated R

Worst Halloween Candy

While opinions certainly differ on this, a ranking of the worst Halloween candy from the folks at CandyStore.com puts the lowly -- some might say underappreciated -- candy corn on the top of the list.

Feel Good Friday Story: Amazing Find

In Toledo, Ohio Christy Limauro purchased an old family Bible at a library book sale, she was intrigued when she found a small brown card tucked inside.

Dave's Video of the Day: Super Moose

This happened back on October 1 in Dryden, Ontario, Canada. A trucker on Highway 17 had a moose pop up in front of his truck and hit it, but it was okay.

Life Saving Crash

A Jeep in Phoenix went barreling through a red light at an intersection just as a couple with a stroller were crossing the street.

Dave's Video of the Day: Telemarketer Pranked

This is something LOTS of people have wanted to do to those telemarketers. Recently one was filmed at a call center dialing the phone and asking to speak to Tess. (He's reading the name from a piece of paper.)