Opening nationwide on Friday:
"Countdown" -- A horror movie about a nurse who downloads an app that claims to predict the exact amount of time until you die . . . and it says she only has three days to live. It stars Elizabeth Lail, who you may know from the Freeform horror series "Dead of Summer" - Rated PG-13
"Black & Blue" -- Naomie Harris is a rookie framed for murder by some dirty cops, after her body cam captures them killing a drug dealer in cold blood. So she has to fight her way back to the precinct to upload the footage and prove her innocence. Tyrese Gibson is a local shopkeeper who helps her, Mike Colter from "Luke Cage" leads the neighborhood criminals hunting them, and the dirty white cops include Frank Grillo from the MCU & Reid Scott from "Veep" - Rated R