Here are the movies hitting theaters this week >>
Angel Has Fallen - The third installment of the Fallen film series, following 2013's Olympus Has Fallen & 2016's London Has Fallen, stars Gerard Butler, reprising his role as Secret Service Agent Mike Banning, finds himself framed for the attempted assassination of President Allan Trumbull, again played by Morgan Freeman. On the run from his own agency, as well as the FBI, he enlists some unlikely allies to help clear his name and uncover the real terrorist threat. Also starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Nick Nolte & Piper Perabo -- Rated R
Overcomer - This faith-based drama follows a high school basketball coach, played by Alex Kendrick, whose dreams of winning a statewide championship are shattered when the largest manufacturing plant in his town closes. After taking a job as a cross-country coach, he helps an unlikely athlete, portrayed by Aryn Wright-Thompson, win the biggest race of the year -- Rated PG