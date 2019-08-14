  • Dave Williams

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, which will premiere on Netflix August 30th, takes place years before the events of Jim Henson’s original 1982 film.

It focuses on the elf-like Gelfings Deet, Rian, and Brea as they attempt to save their world, known as Thra, and the Crystal of Truth from the Skeksis.

The star-studded cast of voice performers for Age of Resistance includes Taron Egerton, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter, Natalie Dormer, Nathalie Emmanuel, Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Eddie Izzard, and Keegan Michael-Key, among many others. The Jim Henson Company, which served as producers, used a mix of puppetry and modern effects to recall the look of the original film. 

Tags

In other news

Olive Garden has the Keto Cure

Olive Garden has the Keto Cure

In a move that will stun those living the carb-free Keto lifestyle, Olive Garden is giving some lucky linguini lovers the chance to win a Lifetime Pasta Pass.

New ‘Dark Crystal’ Trailer

New ‘Dark Crystal’ Trailer

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, which will premiere on Netflix August 30th, takes place years before the events of Jim Henson’s original 1982 film.

Mustard Ice Cream

Mustard Ice Cream

So, Saturday is National Mustard Day. And if I'd known about that holiday . . . this is NOT the direction I would've thought it'd go.

How Much for a Grilled Cheese?

How Much for a Grilled Cheese?

Iggy Azalea had fans relating the most to a post on Twitter over the weekend in which she regretfully shared that she paid over $50 for a grilled cheese sandwich.