New ‘Dark Crystal’ Trailer

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, which will premiere on Netflix August 30th, takes place years before the events of Jim Henson’s original 1982 film.
It focuses on the elf-like Gelfings Deet, Rian, and Brea as they attempt to save their world, known as Thra, and the Crystal of Truth from the Skeksis.
The star-studded cast of voice performers for Age of Resistance includes Taron Egerton, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter, Natalie Dormer, Nathalie Emmanuel, Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Eddie Izzard, and Keegan Michael-Key, among many others. The Jim Henson Company, which served as producers, used a mix of puppetry and modern effects to recall the look of the original film.