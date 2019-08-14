I'm back from a little vacation back in upstate New York.
Heather & I headed back to New York last week to not only pick up our daughter from her summer vacation but for a little R&R for ourselves. We crashed with my parents and did a whole lot of nothing. Besides talk and play card games. What was nice was that my sister Holly was home and we got to spend some time with her before she joins her husband next week in Hawaii (She's moving there, the bum!)
We also met up with our family for in Redfield, NY at High Braes Refuge (go look them up online) and enjoyed our yearly get together. But here we are back in Nebraska once again and shipping Trinity off to school! Check out my pictures!