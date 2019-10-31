Mt. Dew Voo Dew

I totally understand why the people at Mountain Dew revealed this now. But it's also the one week of the year when this flavor is available everywhere for free.
So back in August, Mountain Dew launched their mystery flavor soda called "VooDew" and challenged fans to guess what it was. Now they've finally revealed that the mystery flavor is . . . CANDY CORN.
Apparently it was a popular guess online. And the packaging was Halloween-themed, so the folks who tried it aren't too shocked. If you want to find out what candy corn tastes like in liquid form, you can still buy it at Walmart and 7-Eleven for a limited time. Go enjoy it!