More Pumpkin Spice

Summer is winding down, the kids are lamenting going back to school, and, as sure as the leaves will fall, pumpkin spice latte everything will be everywhere.
Earlier than ever before, the Starbucks chain -- arguably the Patient Zero of the annual PSL outbreak -- will start selling its Pumpkin Spice Lattes and its brand-new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. The latter is made with vanilla and finished with a pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice topping.
Not to be outdone, Dunkin has a new cinnamon sugar pumpkin latte, made with pumpkin and cinnamon flavors, and topped with whipped cream, a caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar -- in addition to its pumpkin cake doughnut and Munchkins.
Godiva Cafe-goers will have to wait until September 3 to sample its pumpkin spice lattes and frozen pumpkin chocolixir.
Coffee not your thing? The Fresh Market is selling its spicy Pumpkin Salsa for a sweet and savory blend.
Pumpkin Spice Latte Ice Cream is being churned out -- get it? -- by Enlightened Ice Cream starting Sept. 9, and that adorably ticklish Pillsbury Dough Boy is up to some seasonal magic with his Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls.
Even that breakfast staple Cheerios has gotten in on the autumnal madness, with Pumpkin Spice Cheerios.
If you happen to be about that keto life, most of these sweet treats are out of bounds -- but you can still get in on the fall fun with Pumpkin Spice deodorant...if you must.