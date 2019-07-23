Mom Was Right....Again

For most new parents, getting their kids into a bath isn't just about washing off the accumulated gunk of a busy day: It's a key part of their child's sleep routine.
Now, scientists say it should be part of yours, if you're looking to sleep better.
And if baths aren't your thing, showers work, too.
A group of biomedical engineers from the University of Texas and the University of Southern California researched a series of sleep studies, and found a link between what they call "water-based passive heating" and better-quality sleep.
Long story short, a pre-bed bath or shower an hour before you hit the hay raises the temperature felt by your extremities, while drawing heat away from your core. A lower body temperature makes for better sleep -- which is why it's hard to get to sleep when you're too hot.
Your body temperature naturally drops at night, and raises in the morning -- so a bath or shower between 104-109 degrees can aid in dropping that temperature. This "passive heating" can speed the time it takes you to get to sleep by as much as 10 minutes.