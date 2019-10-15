Do your parents love you and all your brothers and sisters equally?
According to a new survey, 33% of people say their mom has a favorite child, and 22% say their dad has a favorite child.
And it ain't them. More than two-thirds of people who say their mother or father has a favorite child say it's one of their siblings.
The survey also found that the majority of people say their birth order shaped their personality.
Oldest children are most likely to describe themselves as intelligent, introverted, and leaders.
Middle children were most likely to describe themselves as self-disciplined, confident, and outgoing.
And youngest children were most likely to describe themselves as empathetic, funny, and charming.
(YouGov)