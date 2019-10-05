MJ's 'This Is It' Getting a Box Set

MJ

A box set of film, music and memorabilia will be released to celebrate the 10th anniversary of "Michael Jackson's This Is It," the movie that captured Jackson's final concert rehearsals.

Sony Music and the Jackson estate announced Friday that only 1,000 copies will be made of the set that is available for presale at the Jackson online store and will be released Dec. 11.

Each will include four LPs on translucent-blue vinyl, a 3-D Blu-Ray disc of the film, a coffee table book, and a ticket for a London Concert that was never held because Jackson died June 25, 2009, 18 days before his intended comeback tour was to begin.

The film, which had the highest global box office of any concert documentary, was culled from rehearsal footage.

