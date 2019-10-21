  • Dave Williams

Disney was expecting a higher total at the box office for 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' but they were still able to kick 'Joker' off his #1 perch.

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross
1NMaleficent: Mistress of EvilBV$36,000,000
21Joker (2019)WB$29,205,000
3NZombieland 2: Double TapSony$26,725,000
42The Addams Family (2019)UAR$16,057,007
53Gemini ManPar.$8,500,000
64AbominableUni.$3,500,000
75Downton AbbeyFocus$3,080,000
87JudyRAtt.$2,055,975
96HustlersSTX$2,050,000
108It: Chapter TwoWB (NL)$1,505,000

