Disney was expecting a higher total at the box office for 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' but they were still able to kick 'Joker' off his #1 perch.
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|1
|N
|Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
|BV
|$36,000,000
|2
|1
|Joker (2019)
|WB
|$29,205,000
|3
|N
|Zombieland 2: Double Tap
|Sony
|$26,725,000
|4
|2
|The Addams Family (2019)
|UAR
|$16,057,007
|5
|3
|Gemini Man
|Par.
|$8,500,000
|6
|4
|Abominable
|Uni.
|$3,500,000
|7
|5
|Downton Abbey
|Focus
|$3,080,000
|8
|7
|Judy
|RAtt.
|$2,055,975
|9
|6
|Hustlers
|STX
|$2,050,000
|10
|8
|It: Chapter Two
|WB (NL)
|$1,505,000
https://www.boxofficemojo.com/weekend/chart/