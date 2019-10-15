  • Dave Williams

During Monday night's Dancing with the Stars, Disney released the official trailer for its streaming-exclusive movie, Lady and the Tramp.

The movie is a modern retelling of the 1955 animated classic with live animals and a new all-star cast. Lady and the Tramp features the vocal talents of Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux, Janelle Monáe, Sam Elliot, and more. The movie premieres on the Disney+ streaming service on November 12.

Lady and the Tramp follows the story of a pampered Cocker Spaniel, named Lady, who has her life upended when her masters welcome a baby -- along with their Aunt Sarah and her nasty Siamese cats. Out on the street, Lady goes on an unexpected adventure with a dashing stray named Tramp who tries to teach her the ways of the world -- ending with the two sharing a romantic spaghetti and meatball dinner before deciding if a life free of leashes or one besides the fire with a loving family is right for them.

