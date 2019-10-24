Life Saving Crash

  • Dave Williams

Perfect Timing: Crash Saves Pedestrians

A Jeep in Phoenix went barreling through a red light at an intersection just as a couple with a stroller were crossing the street.

Thankfully to them a car came through the intersection as well and ran into the Jeep, in turn saving their lives! Phoenix Police have released video of the October 14 incident, in which a Jeep is seen breaking the lights on 53rd Avenue in the city.

The driver of the Jeep and his passenger fled the scene but were followed by witnesses leading to a DUI charge. The driver of the car has been labeled a hero by the Phoenix Police Department did suffer injuries in the crash but nothing major.

