The way Lewis Capaldi got discovered is exactly the way he'd recommend others not do it.
Capaldi says his manager heard his music on SoundCloud and sent someone to a bar where Capaldi was playing to check him out. Capaldi got an email shortly after that, but he ignored it, thinking, "Strange man on the internet emailing me." Capaldi later invited him to a show but made sure his parents were there too.
Capaldi says his advice to budding musicians who get similar emails is, "Make sure your mom's out there." He adds, "If a strange man on the internet promises you stardom, it's probably not good."