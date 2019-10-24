LC
The way Lewis Capaldi got discovered is exactly the way he'd recommend others not do it.

Capaldi says his manager heard his music on SoundCloud and sent someone to a bar where Capaldi was playing to check him out. Capaldi got an email shortly after that, but he ignored it, thinking, "Strange man on the internet emailing me." Capaldi later invited him to a show but made sure his parents were there too.

Capaldi says his advice to budding musicians who get similar emails is, "Make sure your mom's out there." He adds, "If a strange man on the internet promises you stardom, it's probably not good."

Life Saving Crash

A Jeep in Phoenix went barreling through a red light at an intersection just as a couple with a stroller were crossing the street.

Dave's Video of the Day: Telemarketer Pranked

This is something LOTS of people have wanted to do to those telemarketers. Recently one was filmed at a call center dialing the phone and asking to speak to Tess. (He's reading the name from a piece of paper.)

Parents Are Thieves

So, is it weird when parents steal from your kids' Halloween candy? How about this, your parents probably did the same thing to you?

Emojis At Work

They've made it to the workplace, a new study shows that emoji have gotten the thumbs up from adults in business.

Stop Raking Leaves

There are some people that actually enjoy raking leaves. Of course kids like to jump in the piles, and that's fine, I know I did as a kid too. 