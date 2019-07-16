Let The Dragonflies Help

  • Farmers Almanac

Summer is the time of year relaxing outdoors taking in the fresh air, watching children and pets at play, stargazing, or enjoying cookouts. But these idyllic moments can quickly turn to misery when uninvited biting mosquitoes ruin it all. 

So how can you attract dragonflies to your yard for the ultimate pest control? 

How to Attract Dragonflies to Your Yard

This beneficial insect is worth inviting to your yard. Here are a few tips to ensure they are welcome so they can start doing their job at controlling mosquitoes.

  • First, you’ll want to remove the bug zapper if you have one and let the dragonflies do the zapping on the insects in your yard.
  • Install a pond or water feature in your yard. Dragonflies lay eggs in still, rather than moving, water throughout their life cycle. The size of the water feature isn’t essential.
  • If you have a pond with fish in it, place aquatic plants in pots and submerge them in the water. This will protect the dragonfly eggs from being eaten by fish (dragonflies in the larva or nymph stage aren’t as vulnerable).

