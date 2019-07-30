Let's Talk With Our Girls

Amid a nationwide rise in cyberbullying, Girls are reporting three times as much harassment online as boys, new data shows.
"Cyberbullying" is defined as bullying that takes place over digital devices like cellphones, computers and tablets. It includes sending, posting or sharing negative, harmful, false or mean content about another person, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' stopbullying.gov.
Among middle and high school students, 21% of girls say they have been bullied online or by text, compared with fewer than 7% of boys, according to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES).
Experts say the majority of girls are bullied by other girls.
The data in July's NCES report was taken from the 2017 School Crime Supplement (SCS) to the National Crime Victimization Survey, an annual survey of around 95,000 households.
It follows a Pew Research Center report released last year that found a majority of American teenagers say they have been bullied or harassed online, and that teenage girls are more likely to be targeted for certain types of cyberbullying.
In that study, boys and girls said they have been cyberbullied at similar rates -- 60% of girls to 59% of boys -- but researchers found girls were more likely to be targets of online rumor-spreading and the receiving of unsolicited explicit images.
Sites like Instagram have since attempted to implement more restrictions around online abuse, including the social media platform's new program that uses artificial intelligence to ferret out bullying comments.
If parents are concerned that their teen is being cyberbullied, stopbullying.gov says they should first notice if their child has had a change in mood or behavior. Next, they're advised to initiate a conversation about what is happening, and document it by taking screenshots of online harassment.