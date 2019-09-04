Less Pay for More Sleep?

It's not news that Americans are sleep-deprived -- the recommended eight hours of shut-eye is, for many, a dream.
In fact, a new survey of 2,000 Americans say they want a "perfect" night of sleep so badly that they'd take a 10% pay cut for just one.
The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of the bedding company Slumber Cloud, revealed that most averaged five hours and 43 minutes of shut-eye -- so it's no surprise, then, that those polled say they spend nearly 20 hours a week "daydreaming about being in their bed."
According to the survey, 53% say they wish they could hibernate for six months, just to get their sleep back on track -- if they could, they probably wouldn't waste $52 a month on coffee and energy drinks.