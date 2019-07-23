  • Dave Williams

Learn more @ https://www.studyfinds.org/hindsight-is-20-20-four-out-of-ten-adults-regret-their-life-choices/

You only live once, as the saying goes -- and a new poll suggests there's something to that. Four in ten people in a survey of 2,000 British adults say they regret their life choices.

"No amount of money ever bought a second of time," Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark quotes his father to himself in a scene of Avengers: Endgame -- and that rings true with the most common big life regrets. 

When asked "what if," while looking back, most of the adults said they spent too much time at work, and they didn't travel enough in their lives. Not spending enough time with family was also a common regret, and wishing they'd been a better parent also ranked high.

The survey, commissioned by the U.K. group Remember A Charity, also noted some optimism. Just as many people who said they had regrets also said they're contemplating making changes in their lives. Furthermore, more than half say they know it's not too late to start fixing those regrets. 

Tags

In other news

Leave No Regrets

Leave No Regrets

You only live once, as the saying goes -- and a new poll suggests there's something to that. Four in ten people in a survey of 2,000 British adults say they regret their life choices.

Mom Was Right....Again

Mom Was Right....Again

For most new parents, getting their kids into a bath isn't just about washing off the accumulated gunk of a busy day: It's a key part of their child's sleep routine.

Working vs Staying-at-Home

Working vs Staying-at-Home

While new moms may blame forgetfulness on "mommy brain," new research from a team at the University of California, Los Angeles, showed that working mothers had a slower rate of memory decline compared to non-working mothers.