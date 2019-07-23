Leave No Regrets

You only live once, as the saying goes -- and a new poll suggests there's something to that. Four in ten people in a survey of 2,000 British adults say they regret their life choices.
"No amount of money ever bought a second of time," Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark quotes his father to himself in a scene of Avengers: Endgame -- and that rings true with the most common big life regrets.
When asked "what if," while looking back, most of the adults said they spent too much time at work, and they didn't travel enough in their lives. Not spending enough time with family was also a common regret, and wishing they'd been a better parent also ranked high.
The survey, commissioned by the U.K. group Remember A Charity, also noted some optimism. Just as many people who said they had regrets also said they're contemplating making changes in their lives. Furthermore, more than half say they know it's not too late to start fixing those regrets.