Even as sugar isn't as popular as it once was.
Krispy Kreme is starting to remodel its stores to serve even more types of donuts . . . and ICE CREAM. That's right there is a new menu which includes ice cream sandwiches with ice cream in between donuts . . . and new milkshakes made from the doughnut ice cream can be topped, of course, with doughnuts, as well as toppings like Oreo bits.
The doughnuts themselves are getting an upgrade; customers will have the option to add five different glazes and ten toppings.
The first store with ice cream opens today in Concord, North Carolina . . . but this should be coming to other stores around the country soon. But each store might not be as elaborate as its North Carolina store because menu items and store features will vary depending on location and store size.