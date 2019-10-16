  • Dave Williams

Ben Platt joined host Kelly Clarkson for a duet of Bob Dylan’s 1997 track “Make You Feel My Love” on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The pair took on an original arrangement of the song, which comes off Dylan’s album Time Out of Mind, and the performance marked the first time the pair have sung together.

Both give the track an emotional performance, transforming the folk rock number into an epic Broadway ballad. Platt also sat down with Clarkson to discuss their love of Meryl Streep and how the actress came to see Platt performing in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays on NBC.

