Keep Fido Cool This Summer

The Dog Days of Summer are here, and your dog needs ways to keep cool. A nutritious frozen treat to help him beat the heat is just the ticket! But these treats aren’t always healthy unless you make them yourself. We found this wonderful recipe for pumpkin ice cream for dogs from Paris Permenter and John Bigley of DogTipper.com. Give it a try!
Pumpkin Doggie Ice Cream Recipe
Ingredients:
1 cup canned pumpkin puree (be sure it’s not pie filling!)
1 cup plain low-fat yogurt
½ cup organic peanut butter
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a blender then pour into ice cube trays. Freeze and serve frozen. You can transfer the cubes to an airtight bag or container.
Make Your Own Pumpkin Puree
When it’s pumpkin season, you can make your own pumpkin puree fresh pumpkins are available (or you’ve grown your own).
Preheat your oven to 375° F. Cut up one small sugar pumpkin and remove the seeds (set these aside for roasting for yourself). Place the pumpkin pieces in a large baking pan, and cover with foil or a lid. Bake for one hour, or until very tender. Remove from the oven, and set aside to cool. Scrape pumpkin into a food processor and purée until smooth.
