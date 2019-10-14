'Jokers' Again Laughs His Way to #1

Joker topped the weekend box office for the second week in a row, despite competition from three newcomers. The film, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular Batman villain, delivered an estimated $55 million in its second week of release, making it the largest October second weekend ever, beating Gravity's $43.2 million back in 2013.
|TW
|LW
|Title
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|1
|1
|Joker (2019)
|WB
|$55,000,000
|2
|N
|The Addams Family (2019)
|UAR
|$30,298,000
|3
|N
|Gemini Man
|Par.
|$20,500,000
|4
|2
|Abominable
|Uni.
|$6,170,000
|5
|3
|Downton Abbey
|Focus
|$4,900,000
|6
|4
|Hustlers
|STX
|$3,850,000
|7
|6
|Judy
|RAtt.
|$3,255,353
|8
|5
|It: Chapter Two
|WB (NL)
|$3,225,000
|9
|N
|Jexi
|LGF
|$3,100,000
|10
|7
|Ad Astra
|Fox
|$1,947,000