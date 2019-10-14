'Jokers' Again Laughs His Way to #1

  • Dave Williams

Joker topped the weekend box office for the second week in a row, despite competition from three newcomers. The film, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular Batman villain, delivered an estimated $55 million in its second week of release, making it the largest October second weekend ever, beating Gravity's $43.2 million back in 2013.

TWLWTitle StudioWeekend Gross
11Joker (2019)WB$55,000,000
2NThe Addams Family (2019)UAR$30,298,000
3NGemini ManPar.$20,500,000
42AbominableUni.$6,170,000
53Downton AbbeyFocus$4,900,000
64HustlersSTX$3,850,000
76JudyRAtt.$3,255,353
85It: Chapter TwoWB (NL)$3,225,000
9NJexiLGF$3,100,000
107Ad AstraFox$1,947,000

