It was the battle of the bad guys over the weekend as Warner Brothers' Joker narrowly beat Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil to reclaim the top spot at the box office.
Here's the Weekend Top 10:
1. "Joker" - $18.9 million. $277.6 million in its 4th week.
2. "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" - $18.5 million. $65.4 million in its 2nd week.
3. "The Addams Family" - $11.7 million. $72.8 million in its 3rd week.
4. "Zombieland 2: Double Tap" - $11.6 million. $47 million in its 2nd week.
5. NEW: "Countdown" - $9 million
6. NEW: "Black and Blue" - $8.3 million
7. "Gemini Man" - $4 million. Up to $43.3 million in its 3rd week.
8. "The Lighthouse" - $3.1 million. Up to $3.7 million in its 2nd week.
9. NEW: "The Current War: Director's Cut" - $2.7 million
10. "Abominable" - $2 million. Up to $56.8 million in its 5th week.