'Joker' Laughs it's Way to #1

The weekend box office had a record setting weekend. Joker, who dominated the box office, earned an estimated $93.5 million on its opening weekend. The film, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular Batman villain, was the top movie both domestically and overseas, kicking things off with a $234 million global launch.
The film delivered the largest October domestic opening weekend of all-time and is now the fourth largest opening ever for an R-rated feature.
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|1
|N
|Joker (2019)
|WB
|$93,500,000
|2
|1
|Abominable
|Uni.
|$12,000,000
|3
|2
|Downton Abbey
|Focus
|$8,000,000
|4
|3
|Hustlers
|STX
|$6,300,000
|5
|4
|It: Chapter Two
|WB (NL)
|$5,355,000
|6
|5
|Ad Astra
|Fox
|$4,557,000
|7
|7
|Judy
|RAtt.
|$4,445,635
|8
|6
|Rambo: Last Blood
|LGF
|$3,550,000
|9
|N
|War (2019)
|Yash
|$1,581,000
|10
|8
|Good Boys
|Uni.
|$900,000