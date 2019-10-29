John Fogerty Doing Good

Fogerty
Show of hands, how many people remember the Woodstock 50th anniversary show that never happened because it fell apart? Well, at least there is one good thing that came from it.

Even though the show did NOT go on, the artists who were booked for the show still got paid. And John Fogerty from Creedence Clearwater Revival was one of those artists.

John decided to use his paycheck to buy a house for a veteran in Las Vegas. The house is at a place called Veterans Village, a complex for in-need veterans and their families, where homes are made from re-purposed shipping containers.

John will be on-hand to participate in a special groundbreaking ceremony on November 11th, which is Veteran's Day.

He says, quote, "I'm not used to getting paid for doing nothing . . . [So I decided to] do something for veterans, 'cause that's important to me."

