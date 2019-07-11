  • Dave Williams

What is “a rematch”?

Professional gambler James Holzhauer is set to appear on Jeopardy!’s 2019 Tournament of Champions this fall, along with librarian Emma Boettcher, the contestant who ended his 32-game winning streak last month.

The tournament will feature 15 winners from seasons 34 and 35 of the show. They’ll all compete for a grand prize of $250,000 over a 10-day period, from November 4 to 15.

Holzhauer’s winning streak scored massive ratings for Jeopardy! but he stopped short of surpassing Ken Jennings’ all-time winnings record. Holzhauer earned more than $2.4 million, just shy of Jennings’ $2.5 million.

Sadly, he won’t have a chance to go up against Jennings in the tournament. The Wrap reports Jennings wasn’t eligible.

Tags

In other news

Grandparents Change How They Spoil

Grandparents Change How They Spoil

Candy and caffeine past your bedtime are apparently so 2004. A new study says grandparents now spoil their grandchildren with extra time on a phone, tablet or computer. 

What Annoys Flight Attendants?

What Annoys Flight Attendants?

Most air travelers would agree: being a flight attendant is tough. But that job's even tougher because of the behavior of some passengers.

Keep Fido Cool This Summer

Keep Fido Cool This Summer

The Dog Days of Summer are here, and your dog needs ways to keep cool. A nutritious frozen treat to help him beat the heat is just the ticket! But these treats aren’t always healthy unless you make them yourself. We found this wonderful recipe for pumpkin ice cream for dogs from Paris Permen…

UK Bathroom Time

UK Bathroom Time

No word on how much reading and smartphone checking takes place while they do it, but a new study says the average British adult will spend over a year of their life in the restroom -- some 416 days.

Work 'Til You Drop!

Work 'Til You Drop!

If you already think finding a job is hard, then you might want to sit down, because it could become even more difficult. A new study says that a nearly a quarter of Americans don't plan to quit the one they have.