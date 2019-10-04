It's National Taco Day, and a recent survey found only 5% of us DON'T like tacos. 95% of Americans like tacos, and 76% have them at least every few weeks.
Here are more stats from two different National Taco Day surveys . . .
1. According to one survey, our favorite taco filling is carne asada with 26% of the vote. Followed by barbacoa, 24% . . . chicken, 18% . . . carnitas, 7% . . . and veggies got 4% of the vote. But the second survey actually found chicken is #1.
2. 71% of us prefer tacos over burritos.
3. People in the western U.S. are more likely to prefer hard tacos over soft tacos.
4. The average hard taco fan eats 7.3 tacos a month . . . they're more likely to enjoy spicy food . . . more likely to be a dog person . . . and more likely to say they're an extrovert.
5. The average soft taco fan eats 6.9 tacos a month . . . is more likely to be a cat person . . . more likely to be a night owl . . . and more likely to be in a relationship.
6. What goes better with tacos . . . a beer or a margarita? Margarita was the top answer.
And here are a few Taco Day deals to check out: Baja Fresh has a buy-one-get-one coupon. You can get two free tacos at Jack in the Box if you join their loyalty club. Long John Silver's has free fish and shrimp tacos. And Taco Bell has a fairly lame four-taco "Gift Box" deal for $5.
(National Today / SWNS)