It's International Observe the Moon Night

For the last decade, astronomers and space fans around the globe have stepped out on a particular night each year to celebrate our lunar neighbor. International Observe the Moon Night falls on a Saturday this year, and there are a number of ways to participate.

NASA describes the event as a "worldwide celebration of lunar science and exploration, celestial observation, and our cultural and personal connections to the moon." 

The simplest way to mark the occasion is to go outside, look up and take a moment to contemplate the moon, but there are also official gatherings around the globe.

To find an event near you, check out NASA's Attend an Event page and zoom in on your location. Cloudy weather doesn't have to put a damper on your Observe the Moon Night festivities. The Virtual Telescope Project will livestream the moon from Rome.

