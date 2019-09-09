  • Dave Williams

It: Chapter Two killed it at the box office this weekend, opening with an estimated $91 million for a first-place debut -- not quite the $123 million the first film opened with back in 2017, but good enough to rank it as the second-largest horror film opening of all-time behind the original, which itself is the only horror film to ever open with more than $100 million.

TWLWTitle (click to view)Studio

Weekend Gross

1NIt: Chapter TwoWB (NL)$91,000,000
21Angel has FallenLGF$6,000,000
32Good BoysUni.$5,390,000
43The Lion King (2019)BV$4,193,000
56OvercomerAffirm$3,750,000
64Hobbs & ShawUni.$3,720,000
712The Peanut Butter FalconRAtt.$2,276,430
87Scary Stories to Tell in the DarkLGF$2,275,000
95Ready or NotFoxS$2,229,000
1011Dora and the Lost City of GoldPar.$2,170,000

Tags

In other news

'It: Chapter Two' Killed at the Box Office

'It: Chapter Two' Killed at the Box Office

It: Chapter Two killed it at the box office this weekend, opening with an estimated $91 million for a first-place debut -- not quite the $123 million the first film opened with back in 2017, but good enough to rank it as the second-largest horror film opening of all-time behind the original,…

New Ben & Jerry's Flavor

New Ben & Jerry's Flavor

While one might not necessarily think that ice cream and criminal justice reform go together, like, well, vanilla and chocolate, most ice cream companies aren't Ben & Jerry's.

The Brady Kids Return Home

The Brady Kids Return Home

It's time renovate the Brady Bunch home! A Very Brady Renovation premieres tonight on HGTV, in which the original Brady Bunch kids take the real home in Los Angeles that served as the exterior for the series, and make the inside match what the set looked like.

So Many Ribs

So Many Ribs

So tomorrow Sacred Heart Parish is having their Festival and Ribfest. It runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2300 Madison Avenue. 

Top Cleaning Songs

Top Cleaning Songs

While some whistle while they work, many people use music to distract them from undesirable tasks -- and apparently, "Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars is the tune of choice for cleaning.